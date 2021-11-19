X22 REPORT - Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed, Evil is Global, US is the First Domino

X22 REPORT EP. 2631B - OLD GUARD POWER STRUCTURE BEING DESTROYED, EVIL IS GLOBAL, US IS THE FIRST DOMINO

What we are witnessing the old guard power structure being destroyed. The evil is not just in the US but it is global. The US will be the first domino to fall. The patriot are now ready to control information, this will destroy the [DS] once and for all. Election fraud is now being presented to the public one drip at a time. The [DS] has lost control of the pandemic narrative, they know they lost, but they will push with something else. Scavino sends message that it is all about to go down.



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