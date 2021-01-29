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Help! I'm eating less but not losing weight
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141 views • January 29, 2021
If you are serious about losing weight, you need to treat it like a serious project and make some plans to follow.
To do it in a healthy manner, you must be patient and wait while you trust the process. You need to make a plan, and follow the plan, yet at the same time pay attention to what your body needs. You need to understand what TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) is and why it's important. You need to understand what a calorie deficit is and how it relates to your height, gender, and your TDEE.
You need to understand that it's not a magic formula, but it's a guideline that you can follow while also listening to your body and it's ebbs and flows and what it needs over time.
If you need help, that's what I love to do, help people understand these concepts. You can join me on the My TransPhormation App using my advisor ID [email protected] and text me in the app. Let's do this!
Roberta
Nibbles Fitness (nibblesfitness.com)
#nibblesfitness #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #ageisjustanumber
To do it in a healthy manner, you must be patient and wait while you trust the process. You need to make a plan, and follow the plan, yet at the same time pay attention to what your body needs. You need to understand what TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) is and why it's important. You need to understand what a calorie deficit is and how it relates to your height, gender, and your TDEE.
You need to understand that it's not a magic formula, but it's a guideline that you can follow while also listening to your body and it's ebbs and flows and what it needs over time.
If you need help, that's what I love to do, help people understand these concepts. You can join me on the My TransPhormation App using my advisor ID [email protected] and text me in the app. Let's do this!
Roberta
Nibbles Fitness (nibblesfitness.com)
#nibblesfitness #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #ageisjustanumber
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