Successes & Failures in Spring Planting 🌱

I lost three cucumber starts somehow, but that's okay, I got replacements. The rest of the garden is coming along well. I'm almost done with transplanting- Bell peppers today, onions next time. Haru-chan is doing well; she's growing and playing a lot! 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

