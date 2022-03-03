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LORRAINE DAY, MD, CHANGING OUR DIET & LIFESTYLE!
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219 views • March 03, 2022
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom




My mentor and favorite “eye poker,” Lorraine Day, M.D, has no problem sharing her years of research, even if it goes against what popular science wants us to believe. Many years ago, Dr. Day had to learn a new way to live or she would die. Dr. Day is back to share why a vegan diet will provide all the nutrients needed to live a long and healthy life.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT:
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ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
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cancerdrugsrawveganlifestyledietwhole foodraw veganlillian mcdermottlorraine daylorraine day mdlillian mcdermott radio show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy