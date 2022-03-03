LORRAINE DAY, MD, CHANGING OUR DIET & LIFESTYLE!

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My mentor and favorite “eye poker,” Lorraine Day, M.D, has no problem sharing her years of research, even if it goes against what popular science wants us to believe. Many years ago, Dr. Day had to learn a new way to live or she would die. Dr. Day is back to share why a vegan diet will provide all the nutrients needed to live a long and healthy life.
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