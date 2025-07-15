🤔Israel first? Candace Owens tears into Trump over coverup of ‘demonic’ Epstein Mossad operation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Addressing critics accusing her of “betraying Trump,” the once staunch MAGA loyalist stressed that “if you cannot take a stance against something this disgusting and despicable and demonic and satanic as the violation of children, as a part of a sophisticated blackmail network that was being clearly run and operated by Israel and the Mossad, then you and I are not on the same team.”
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net