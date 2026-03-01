Jamaica Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jamaica The east wind will bring a lot of mosquitoes and sand flies. A bus carrying tourists is going to crash. An earthquake will hit one place, then come back to strike again. Many bats and insects will breed in large numbers around springtime. An inspector and a sergeant will make headline news. This spring will bring floods, droughts, heatwaves, and powerful thunderstorms, and it will be twice as strong. United States A deadly police shooting will make headline news in the coming days.