❗️"We understand Trump wants a speedy settlement in Ukraine but, just like the US, Russia has its national interests that we are not willing to sacrifice"

- Peskov comments on the recent Trump's statement about Putin "playing with fire"

Putin's Aide Ushakov: Trump does not fully understand that Russia is striking exclusively at military infrastructure facilities or the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Zelensky is in Berlin on a begging visit

Berlin May Arm Kiev with New Strike Systems and Fund Long-Range Missile Development – Bild

According to Bild, Friedrich Merz may soon announce plans to supply the Kiev regime with new types of advanced weapons systems.

Additionally, the German government reportedly intends to allocate a significant financial package—running into the millions—to directly support Ukraine’s defense industry. This includes funding for the development of long-range cruise missiles with a potential range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated that there is talk in Moscow: if German-supplied long-range weapons are used to strike Russian territory, Russia will have no choice but to strike Berlin.