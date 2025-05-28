❗️Peskov comments on Trump's recent statement about Putin 'playing with fire'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"We understand Trump wants a speedy settlement in Ukraine but, just like the US, Russia has its national interests that we are not willing to sacrifice"
- Peskov comments on the recent Trump's statement about Putin "playing with fire"
Adding:
Putin's Aide Ushakov: Trump does not fully understand that Russia is striking exclusively at military infrastructure facilities or the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.
Adding:
Zelensky is in Berlin on a begging visit
Adding:
Berlin May Arm Kiev with New Strike Systems and Fund Long-Range Missile Development – Bild
According to Bild, Friedrich Merz may soon announce plans to supply the Kiev regime with new types of advanced weapons systems.
Additionally, the German government reportedly intends to allocate a significant financial package—running into the millions—to directly support Ukraine’s defense industry. This includes funding for the development of long-range cruise missiles with a potential range of up to 2,500 kilometers.
Adding:
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated that there is talk in Moscow: if German-supplied long-range weapons are used to strike Russian territory, Russia will have no choice but to strike Berlin.