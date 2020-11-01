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Killer Lock-downs – Liberals and Democrats out to Destroy our Countries
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20 views • November 01, 2020
How To Show Americans Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

You see it every night on the news: a ticker with the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus. Yet you don’t see the other side of the equation: the number of deaths resulting from the lockdowns imposed ostensibly to fight the coronavirus.

More and more medical professionals are recognizing the severe damage the lockdowns have caused to present and future public health. A worldwide collection of medical and public health experts has just issued a declaration stating that current “lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health” and that to keep “these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/
German Minister: Lockdown Will Kill More Than Covid-19 Does

Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Muller, has warned that lockdown measures throughout the globe will end up killing more people than the Coronavirus itself.

In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, Muller warned that the response to the global pandemic has resulted in “one of the biggest” hunger and poverty crises in history.

https://summit.news/2020/09/25/german-minister-lockdown-will-kill-more-than-covid-19-does/
Head of CDC Admits Lockdown Killing Way More Americans Than COVID! Urges Masks. When Will These People Be Held Accountable for the Carnage They’ve Caused?

CDC director Robert Redfield dropped some bombshell news during a talk he gave two weeks ago. But despite its significance, hardly anyone knows about the sickening bit of data he let slip:

“We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from Covid. We’re seeing far greater deaths from drug overdose, that are above excess, than we had as background, than we are seeing deaths from Covid.”

https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/07/27/head-of-cdc-lockdown-suicides-drug-ods-killing-way-more-americans-than-covid-n248959
There is a socialist coup unfolding in Canada, and we taxpayers are funding it

Canada is quietly going through a socialist coup.

If I had written these words just one year ago, it would have been deemed conspiratorial. But I have heard from too many Canadians over the past six months about what they have seen taking place. Ever since Justin Trudeau tried to grant himself king-like powers at the beginning of the COVID crisis, what we have been witnessing in Canada is a socialist coup that we, the taxpayers, are funding.

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/leslyn-lewis-there-is-a-socialist-coup-unfolding-in-canada
Sorry, Mr. Trudeau, but socialism sucks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tripped over his ideology once again, this time while discussing the sad state of Venezuela.

The South American country’s economy is crumbling, inflation is running rampant, crime has skyrocketed, starvation is widespread and an exodus of people are fleeing the country – some even seeking asylum in Canada.

https://torontosun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-sorry-mr-trudeau-but-socialism-sucks
Democrats QUIT the party in droves, voters FURIOUS over Democrat support for riots

Mob rule is just the baser form of democracy, we are seeing it reach its inevitable conclusion in the left, and it is going to destroy them.

https://noqreport.com/2020/08/30/democrats-quit-the-party-in-droves-voters-furious-over-democrat-support-for-riots/

If The Democrats Lose in 2020, They’ll Try to Destroy the Country

That may seem like hyperbole, and blowing things way out of proportion, but based on what we’ve seen the past few years, it is almost undeniable.

The Democrats and their media allies not only do not care one whit about the average American citizen, they actually hold us in contempt.

https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/democrats-lose-2020-try-destroy-country

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