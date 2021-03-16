NPAS, NORTHUMBRIA POLICE HAVE BEEN HARASSING, AIR GANG STALKING ME FOR 15 YEARS ALWAYS UNSAFE FLYING ABOVE

UPLOAD AN INTEL DROP FROM A TI: Police Air Stalking 3x.16/3/21 20:02hrs NPAS G-POLA? gang stalking terrorist unsafe fly my home report 7351. 22:16HRS G-POLA? NPAS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 7353.bitchute closed me downThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlTerrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.NPAS INTIMIDATORSNORTHUMBRIA POLCE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARSCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponThis is the Cold WarSILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdfPLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLEAn act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert Higgs