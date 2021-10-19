VOW A Crown of Thorns | Session 2 Part 3/5 : The Original Curse of Thorns | Bearing Fruit

Session 2: Bearing Fruit - Part 3

- The importance of bearing fruit

- I Am the True Vine

Bear fruit and abiding in Jesus, The Vine

With No Fruit we face the consequences of the fire



The Bible is the only truth that is forever settled and reveals how we have been deceived by the lies of this world to set up the rise of the antichrist

The day is coming where no man can work without taking the cure?

In depth bible study on the corruption of mankind though the "spike" in the cure for COVID...

In this series... The answer is made clear!!! How & Why this agenda is taking place and what we can do to protect ourselves