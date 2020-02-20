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Follow GOD For FREEDOM!
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8 views • February 20, 2020
In Oct 1979 Preacher E.Benson Tells the People We lose Our freedom when the People stop following Jesus Christ.This is why the United States is rolling faster to a Socialistic Government.We have Forgotten The God Of this Land.
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