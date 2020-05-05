© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20200505 - Les màscares: ¿són només ineficaces o fins i tot perjudicials?
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • August 23, 2020
5 de maig de 2020
Punts a tractar:
1. Vida-Veritat-Llibertat-Identitat
2. 1 de maig de 1981: l'engany de la Síndrome Tòxic, antecedent de l'actual "Operació Coronavirus"?
3. Seguirem amb el tema "Guanyar la batalla dels tests"
4. Les màscares: ¿són només ineficaces o fins i tot perjudicials?
5. L'ús massiu d'ionitzadors, ¿faria innecessària la tan esbombada però perillosíssima vacuna per la SARS-CoV-2?
Punts a tractar:
1. Vida-Veritat-Llibertat-Identitat
2. 1 de maig de 1981: l'engany de la Síndrome Tòxic, antecedent de l'actual "Operació Coronavirus"?
3. Seguirem amb el tema "Guanyar la batalla dels tests"
4. Les màscares: ¿són només ineficaces o fins i tot perjudicials?
5. L'ús massiu d'ionitzadors, ¿faria innecessària la tan esbombada però perillosíssima vacuna per la SARS-CoV-2?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.