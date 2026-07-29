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10 min video and 2 min sitting exercise ....
This Ancient Sitting Position Reverses Blood Pressure Better Than Running.. Discover how one ancient sitting position reverses blood pressure better than running using a 2-minute wall sit that boosts growth hormone, lymphatic flow, and longevity.
Discover the ancient wall-sit technique that scientists say may help lower blood pressure more effectively than running. This simple 2-minute sitting position activates deep muscle tension, improves circulation, and boosts endurance without intense cardio. Learn why this forgotten ancient practice is becoming popular again for heart health, leg strength, and overall fitness.