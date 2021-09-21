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HHS Whistle-blower Goes Public - "Vaccines are full of s**t"
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90 views • September 21, 2021
Just released by James O'Keefe from Project Veritas, this incredible video report shows just how bad things are concerning 'the jab'.
For more from Project Veritas, visit their channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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NOTE: There is no connection between this channel (The Kokoda Kid) and Project Veritas.
For more from Project Veritas, visit their channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between this channel (The Kokoda Kid) and Project Veritas.
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