It's beautiful - É Lindo - Translation in the description.

He hugged me with both arms.



Did Jesus embrace you with both arms?



He hugged me like that oh!



He gave me a hug!

He's beautiful!



Jesus is beautiful beautiful! Can't explain!



The beauty that surrounds Him.



What beauty mixed with power, with love, with salvation.



With discernment, with everything, so it can't be explained!



It's so beautiful, Beth! It's beautiful!



Well! I didn't think there could be such a thing, appearing in the world. I didn't think, I didn't think!



But He is so beautiful! Jesus, you are beautiful!



He's so beautiful, Beth! What comes out of Him is wonderful!

He looks like this... What comes out of Him reaches you. Yeah, yeah... something you can't tell. There is no such thing, right! It can't... so it can't compare to anything, to nothing! Nothing, nothing. But Jesus is awesome, Jesus is awesome! it's awesome,



Thank you Jesus! I don't deserve this, Jesus! Thank you Jesus! But he's really good!



And he comes and takes me little girl who is worthless and comes and hugs me! It's so much more Beth! Ask Him to Hug you! Ask little daughter, ask! Ask him to come, and he hugs you. You asked? I asked! I asked, I asked very softly! I asked: "Look, Jesus, come and hug me, I'm so alone!" He came and hugged me, and he was hugged. and he stayed, and he stayed, and he stayed... He's not going away quickly! He hugs and stays! Stay! and stayed with me. Ah, Beth! I can't speak because I can't. It's beyond what you can imagine...



And beyond! It's beyond the blue sky. And he's over everything! And He's so kind that He bothers with some poor little thing. he gets upset and comes and hugs me. And he helps her, when she is "distressed" he comes and helps her. Because he feels what we feel. Only he can! The rest is rest, it's rest. Only Jesus is everything. He goes inside us and comes and hugs! And he blows and blows and talks! And he still says: I LOVE YOU. He speaks! How come? How can we be a little powder... But he is very good too! It is inexplicable! He can't keep talking or explain! If not I will fall!



Oh dear Jesus!



How good, how good!