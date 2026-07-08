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America's Grid Collapse: Blackouts, AI, and the Deliberate Energy War
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-Power emergencies and voltage reductions are described as evidence of increasing strain across America's electrical infrastructure today.

-AI expansion, rising electricity consumption, and limited generating capacity are identified as major contributors to future blackout risks.

-Proposed energy management measures are portrayed as favoring critical infrastructure while limiting residential electricity use during shortages.

-Ongoing geopolitical conflicts and reduced oil supplies are expected to increase fuel costs and pressure global energy markets.

-Greater independence through off-grid power, homegrown food, emergency communications, and local support networks is strongly recommended.


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