Dr. Rima Laibow - The WHO Treaty & Catastrophic Contagion [This is Our Last Chance] 🌋

Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss progress on the WHO Treaty and the recent announcement of 'Catastrophic Contagion'. Dr. Rima issues what she believes is the final warning for people all over the world - if we do not stop this "Treaty" now, they will assume ultimate power. Dr. Rima takes us through her resource on https://preventgenocide2030.org/ where action can be taken.

