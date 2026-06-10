"It's not Conspiracy, It's Prophecy" with Brandon Kroll

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Brandon Kroll joins Gerardo Cantu & Laura Baker on @whaaatdidUjustsay breaking down word etymology for concepts regarding A.I., 9/11, the star of remphan, WHO, feminist Christianity and the Queen of Heaven. He touches on 666, the whore of Babylon, shekinah spirit, the divine feminine and the sefirot tree. Robots and dating (bot babe/bot bro), Trump, Nimrod, marvel movies, the all seeing eye and the technological society moving towards 15 minute cities and use of flock cameras. Touching the ark of the covenant, the tearing of the veil and mark of the beast, social security and the connection to Solomon and freemasonry. Alice Bailey and the aligning of planets.