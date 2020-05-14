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The Rural Survival Show Listener update for 13 May, 2020
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24 views • May 14, 2020
In this episode we cover barterable shills and rain water storage (Yes, we know :barterable" is not a real word, but you get the concept.)
🛈 Please like and subscribe if you wish, but most importantly, please share with people that believe that the content will help.
🛈 FREE PREPAREDNESS DOWNLOADS: http://www.downloads.ruralsurvival.life/index.php
📚 Useful Links (references below this section):
The Show's website: http://www.ruralsurvival.life/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rural_show
Radio Show Sponsor: http://www.heartdrop.com/
Donations to Republic Broadcasting Network: http://republicbroadcasting.org/donations/
RuralSurvival.life: Link to latest Podcast on the website: http://ruralsurvival.life/#video
Eastern Intelligence Space & Survival Co. http://www.eissco.co.uk/
Food Storage Calculator: https://providentliving.com/preparedness/food-storage/foodcalc/
📬 Contact Us/Donations to the Podcasts & Radio Show info: http://ruralsurvival.life/#contact
📻 The Radio Show airs live on Republic Broadcasting Network every Saturday Morning at 10:00 Central/15:00 GMT http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
🛈 Please like and subscribe if you wish, but most importantly, please share with people that believe that the content will help.
🛈 FREE PREPAREDNESS DOWNLOADS: http://www.downloads.ruralsurvival.life/index.php
📚 Useful Links (references below this section):
The Show's website: http://www.ruralsurvival.life/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rural_show
Radio Show Sponsor: http://www.heartdrop.com/
Donations to Republic Broadcasting Network: http://republicbroadcasting.org/donations/
RuralSurvival.life: Link to latest Podcast on the website: http://ruralsurvival.life/#video
Eastern Intelligence Space & Survival Co. http://www.eissco.co.uk/
Food Storage Calculator: https://providentliving.com/preparedness/food-storage/foodcalc/
📬 Contact Us/Donations to the Podcasts & Radio Show info: http://ruralsurvival.life/#contact
📻 The Radio Show airs live on Republic Broadcasting Network every Saturday Morning at 10:00 Central/15:00 GMT http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
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