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The Storm is Upon Us Patriots!!
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820 views • January 21, 2021
We are in the storm and God is testing our faith and calling us to repentance. God will deliver us but we need to trust in Him!! All the glory be His! God Bless America and God Bless President Trump!! Don't lose faith and Don't lose hope!
I do not own the rights to the music or images.
I do not own the rights to the music or images.
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