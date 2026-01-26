Thomas Massie says Trump is threatening to ruin supporters’ businesses if they fund his campaign - with Jimmy Dore, clip

Thomas Massie says Trump is threatening to ruin supporters’ businesses if they fund his campaign.

Trump allies pressured Massie’s consultants to quit by warning their other clients would drop them. They also discourage wealthy donors by signaling state power will be used against their businesses through permits and regulatory pressure.

Massie says donors are staying silent out of fear. He argues this is how populist, America First voices in the GOP are being crushed — and why figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene walked away from Washington.