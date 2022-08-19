China Struggles to Keep the Lights on Due to Heatwave and Drought

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https://gnews.org/post/p1afld0dd
08/17/2022 As the world’s second largest economy, the CCP ruled China is facing a new crisis due to the heatwave and drought that has affected millions of people. Sichuan, one of the largest cities in China, is also experiencing factory shutdowns due to power shortages. China’s power grid is suffering from huge challenges