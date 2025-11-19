Exhibiendo El Golpe Interno - destacado de la entrevista 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Byrne, fundador de Overstock.com y autor de “Danger Close,” revela detalles impactantes sobre un presunto golpe contra Estados Unidos orquestado por John Brennan, James Comey y Barack Obama. Byrne describe cómo, en 2016, facilitó un supuesto intento de soborno de $18 millones dirigido a Hillary Clinton para influir en su presidencia. También afirma que la sede real de Dominion y otros sistemas electorales se encuentra en Belgrado, Serbia, y critica la lenta respuesta del Departamento de Justicia bajo Todd Blanche. Destaca la urgencia de proteger a Tina Peters y prevenir la manipulación electoral. Byrne menciona además su libro y el documental “Enemy Within” producido por Mike Flynn.