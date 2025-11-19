BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exhibiendo El Golpe Interno - destacado de la entrevista 1
Brighteon Interview Highlight – Español
7 views • 1 day ago

Para obtener más actualizaciones, visita https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteonhighlightsespanol/home


Patrick Byrne, fundador de Overstock.com y autor de “Danger Close,” revela detalles impactantes sobre un presunto golpe contra Estados Unidos orquestado por John Brennan, James Comey y Barack Obama. Byrne describe cómo, en 2016, facilitó un supuesto intento de soborno de $18 millones dirigido a Hillary Clinton para influir en su presidencia. También afirma que la sede real de Dominion y otros sistemas electorales se encuentra en Belgrado, Serbia, y critica la lenta respuesta del Departamento de Justicia bajo Todd Blanche. Destaca la urgencia de proteger a Tina Peters y prevenir la manipulación electoral. Byrne menciona además su libro y el documental “Enemy Within” producido por Mike Flynn.

brighteonhighlightsspanishverdad botanica
