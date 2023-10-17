Conservatives Splitting Over the Israel-Hamas War

This is the livestream of the JD Rucker Show. For transparency, I've never been a fan of Rodney King's immortal words, "Can we all get along?" No, we can't, and no, we shouldn't. Whether it's bipartisanship or unity within an ideological group, such manufactured consensuses rarely yield a positive result. They only move poor policies forward in the case of bipartisan legislation. In the case of unity within an ideological group, they create false compromises that invariably bubble up later as bigger problems. More importantly, unity creates complacency.

