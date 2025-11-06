BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AMERICA'S JESUS! THE HIDDEN HISTORY THEY TRIED TO BURY! FULL DOCUMENTARY!
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago

"History’s Most Dangerous Cover-Up" From Constantine and the *Edict of Milan* to today’s movements of *Christian Nationalism* and **Dominion Theology**, the Church’s pursuit of political power has come at a devastating spiritual cost.⚠️ What began as peace became corruption. What looked like revival became rebellion. The question is: Will you recognize the difference before it’s too late?

- Lyn Leahz/Truthhuntersshow.com  

Keywords
christian nationalismdominion theologyfrom constantine to
Chapters

0:00Introduction — The Great Falling Away

1:05How the Church Traded Truth for Power

3:42The Turning Point — The Edict of Milan

6:40From Persecution to Patronage

9:12The Constantinian Shift — When State Entered the Sanctuary

11:55The Corruption of Peace and the Church of Power

14:18From Constantine to the Modern Church

17:02The Revival of Rome — NAR, Dominionism, and Nationalism

19:40Come Out of Her, My People

21:35The Final Call — Return to the Ancient Paths

23:15Conclusion and Call to Support

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy