AMERICA'S JESUS! THE HIDDEN HISTORY THEY TRIED TO BURY! FULL DOCUMENTARY!

"History’s Most Dangerous Cover-Up" From Constantine and the *Edict of Milan* to today’s movements of *Christian Nationalism* and **Dominion Theology**, the Church’s pursuit of political power has come at a devastating spiritual cost.⚠️ What began as peace became corruption. What looked like revival became rebellion. The question is: Will you recognize the difference before it’s too late?

- Lyn Leahz/Truthhuntersshow.com