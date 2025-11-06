AMERICA'S JESUS! THE HIDDEN HISTORY THEY TRIED TO BURY! FULL DOCUMENTARY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"History’s Most Dangerous Cover-Up" From Constantine and the *Edict of Milan* to today’s movements of *Christian Nationalism* and **Dominion Theology**, the Church’s pursuit of political power has come at a devastating spiritual cost.⚠️ What began as peace became corruption. What looked like revival became rebellion. The question is: Will you recognize the difference before it’s too late?
- Lyn Leahz/Truthhuntersshow.com
0:00Introduction — The Great Falling Away
1:05How the Church Traded Truth for Power
3:42The Turning Point — The Edict of Milan
6:40From Persecution to Patronage
9:12The Constantinian Shift — When State Entered the Sanctuary
11:55The Corruption of Peace and the Church of Power
14:18From Constantine to the Modern Church
17:02The Revival of Rome — NAR, Dominionism, and Nationalism
19:40Come Out of Her, My People
21:35The Final Call — Return to the Ancient Paths
23:15Conclusion and Call to Support