2023.02.05 Many American companies doing business in China have set up CCP’s branches. Our goal in 2023 is to help the U.S. and the western countries take down the CCP.
很多在华做生意的美国企业设有中共党支部。我们2023年的目的就是帮助美国和西方国家灭掉中国共产党。
