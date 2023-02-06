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https://gettr.com/post/p27ga1zc54e
2023.02.05 Many American companies doing business in China have set up CCP’s branches. Our goal in 2023 is to help the U.S. and the western countries take down the CCP.
很多在华做生意的美国企业设有中共党支部。我们2023年的目的就是帮助美国和西方国家灭掉中国共产党。