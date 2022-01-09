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Get a Handle on the Social Media Madness with Brian Housman from 360 Family
Counter Culture Mom
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30 views • January 09, 2022
Former school administrator, camp director, and youth pastor Brian Housman has been educating and equipping parents for over three decades. He gives excellent advice on how to handle your teen if they cross the line and send sex-oriented texts, look at pornography, or talk to strangers online. Are your kids addicted to technology? Find out some practical ways to detox from tech and reset your relationship with your children.


TAKEAWAYS

When to talk to your children about internet safety and online porn

Behavior modification is dangerous and should not be our focus

Setting healthy boundaries with your kids regarding tech use

How to detox from tech


🛠 GET BRIAN’S TOOLS
($10 OFF FAMILY SUBSCRIPTION WITH CODE: TINA10)
($100 OFF GROUP SUBSCRIPTION WITH CODE: TINA100)
Screen Smarts: techsavvyparenting.com/screen-smarts-class/
Books and Guides: https://360-family.square.site/
Circle Device: http://bit.ly/circledevice
Get Your Social Media College Ready: https://vimeo.com/102162218
Free Resources: http://techsavvyparenting.com/resources/

🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Every Man’s Battle book: https://bit.ly/3lKIqSn
Good Pictures Bad Pictures (teach kids about porn dangers): https://amzn.to/3lxNYzu
Creating a Masterpiece (online art for kids): http://bit.ly/CCMCAM
Covenant Eyes (block porn on computer): covenanteyes.sjv.io/CONNECTEDCCM

🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN HOUSMAN
Website: https://www.360family.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brianwhousman
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BWHousman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brianhousman/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/360family
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/360family/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/awaketolife/_saved/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
social mediatechnologyparentingpornographytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrian housman360 family
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