Get a Handle on the Social Media Madness with Brian Housman from 360 Family

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TAKEAWAYS
When to talk to your children about internet safety and online porn
Behavior modification is dangerous and should not be our focus
Setting healthy boundaries with your kids regarding tech use
How to detox from tech
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🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Every Man’s Battle book: https://bit.ly/3lKIqSn
Good Pictures Bad Pictures (teach kids about porn dangers): https://amzn.to/3lxNYzu
Creating a Masterpiece (online art for kids): http://bit.ly/CCMCAM
Covenant Eyes (block porn on computer): covenanteyes.sjv.io/CONNECTEDCCM
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