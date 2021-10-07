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The 'GREEN' New World Order = Lockdown - Revelation 9:4 [06.10.2021]
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232 views • October 07, 2021
WEF & UN Agenda 2030: 'You'll Own Nothing And Be Happy'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+You+own+nothing&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
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MasterCard and the United Nations are conspiring to calculate the carbon footprint of every purchase you make and punish you accordingly. Mandates WILL follow.
The test is being rolled out now, stop it before it's too late!
(Original) https://twitter.com/wolfpox
https://twitter.com/wolfpox/status/1438248434528657413?s=20
'They were told not to harm the grass of the earth or any plant or tree, but only those people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads.'
- Revelation 9:4
356 views Oct 6, 2021
TruthFlix
14.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nGBZk20lN0E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Agenda+2030+You+own+nothing&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
--
MasterCard and the United Nations are conspiring to calculate the carbon footprint of every purchase you make and punish you accordingly. Mandates WILL follow.
The test is being rolled out now, stop it before it's too late!
(Original) https://twitter.com/wolfpox
https://twitter.com/wolfpox/status/1438248434528657413?s=20
'They were told not to harm the grass of the earth or any plant or tree, but only those people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads.'
- Revelation 9:4
356 views Oct 6, 2021
TruthFlix
14.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nGBZk20lN0E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
Keywords
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