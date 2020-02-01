The Fed's Swan Song: The Mother of All Financial Disasters

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If the dot-com and housing bubbles were The Fed's prelude and opening acts, they've surely created the biggest bubble of them all since the 2008 bust. The coming financial crisis may very well be The Fed's swan song. Sound money and free markets must replace this central planning nightmare!