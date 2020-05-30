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Ο κορωναϊός, ο υποχρεωτικός εμβολιασμός και η άθλια προπαγάνδα - Δήμος Θανάσουλας
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11 views • May 30, 2020
Ο γνωστός δικηγόρος κ. Δήμος Θανάσουλας, καλεσμένος στην εκπομπή “Ορθά Κοφτά” του τηλεοπτικού καναλιού TV 10 της Θεσσαλίας, αποκαλύπτει τι κρύβεται πίσω από την άθλια προπαγάνδα περί κορωναϊού, τα σχέδια της Νέας Τάξης, την κατάργηση των Ελευθεριών,
το κλείσιμο των Εκκλησιών, τον Μπίλ Γκέϊτς και τον υποχρεωτικό εμβολιασμό κ.ά.
το κλείσιμο των Εκκλησιών, τον Μπίλ Γκέϊτς και τον υποχρεωτικό εμβολιασμό κ.ά.
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