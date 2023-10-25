Update on God and the Big Picture of Reality

This is part of my attempt to express "a theory of everything". Here I explain my hypothesis that the conventional concept of God as a personal being, is not much use compared to the mantis aliens who lead mankind and make the big decisions on the future of planet earth and many other planets. My views are evidence based plus I give a Buddhist interpretation that the mantids could be like the brahmas in Buddhist cosmology.

I referred to a previous video with Charles Upton here who says that truth is beauty...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNe2cvd5bd6r/

The comments below reflect how most people, even quite awake people, don't accept these concepts. No one has yet been able to intelligently refute the top three priorities for humanity at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome/ . I think that the evidence indicates that my hypothesis is better than any that my critics have put forward but I do hope that someone can educate me about where I am wrong, in any way. I must be wrong somewhere so I invite anyone to show me how.

In this video I referred to testimonials about me at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/testimonials/

Specifically, this one: Poet Samuel • Jan. 7, 2020

What I notice about Brian’s work – He will inquire and investigate everything for himself in pursuit of his own personal / empirical insights and conclusions. And he will happily weather everyone’s judgement and scolding for doing so – Left, right, up, down, nobody can stop or correct a born truth-seeker from annoyingly examining every stone (lol). Keep on waltzing through the tidal waves of scorn and judgement from all alliances, Brian. Truth is king.

And, I referred to my top three priorities for everyone: https://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome/

At the end of this video, my cat Happy, is similar to Paul McCartney. Some say Paul died and was replaced. Some say Happy cat died and was replaced.

