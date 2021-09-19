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The Haitians are coming ! Run for the Hills ! Call 911 - Pictured is Cannabis Jimmy before he became Cannabis Jimmy at Los Suenos Resort in Costa Rica with his good Buddy from So Cal.
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71 views • September 19, 2021
Yes I know. This thumbnail pic has nothing to do with the video. It is Yours Truly with my buddy Steve Cameron from So Cal. I was living in Costa Rica, in Tamarindo, and Steve and his wife moved down and I sold them a hotel. They still own it. Steve was an All American Swimmer from USC, my alma mater for Grad School ( UCLA undergrad ) and we became great friends. Now back to the border, I am going to go smoke a joint. I can not even believe what is going on.
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