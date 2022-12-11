⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Dec 11, 2022

The Ministry only had the text today without a video. This sound video was created so the following statistical text could be shared here.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(11 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, artillery fire have destroyed concentration of the AFU's manpower and military equipment near Sinkovka, Tabayevka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 3 artillery pieces and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, Russian troops continued their offensive in selected areas, which resulted in the occupation of more favourable lines and positions. The enemy with the help of three assault groups reinforced with armoured vehicles made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack the positions of the Russian troops towards Zhytlovka, Ploshchanka and Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic). All the attacks have been repulsed, and the AFU units have been pushed back to their initial positions. Up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured combat vehicle and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.





◽️In addition, 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and 3 mortar crews have been eliminated near Chervonaya DIibrova and Serebryanskoye forestry (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops have carried out offensive, repelling the AFU counterattacks in some directions. Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy with a reinforced platoon attempted to attack Russian positions near Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Artillery fire have defeated the enemy. Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 86 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 177 areas.





💥Within the counter-battery battle two artillery batteries of the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU have been hit near Seversk and Krasniy Liman. In addition, a platoon of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been hit near Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥One Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launcher has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The anti-aircraft defence forces shot down five HIMARS multiple-launch rockets Almaznoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Melitopol, and two Uragan multiple-launch rockets near Novoye (Zaporozhye region).





In total, 341 airplanes and 181 helicopters, 2,647 unmanned aerial vehicles, 393 air defence missile systems, 7,057 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 926 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,676 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,547 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.