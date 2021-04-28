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Tucker Calls for Push Back Against Covid-19 Cult
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420 views • April 28, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the clip of Tucker Carlson calling for civil disobedience to the mask mandates and calling out those who would virtue signal their medical tyranny face coverings. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608884bc83c20e1044b98310
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