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News Summary：
1、CCP Online Education Provider Stock Shorted 16 Times in One Year Due to Fraud Scandal
2、Chip Shortage Led to Production Halt at CCP Enterprises
3、Scott Perry Said That the CCP Virus Pandemic Has Made the U.S. and the World See the Evil Nature of the CCP
4、Japan, Indonesia Begin To Unite To Resist the CCP’s Threat to East Asian Seas
5、GNEWS Digest: “From Alibaba’s Sky-High Fines to the Fate of Communist China’s Entrepreneurs