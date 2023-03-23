. Dr Stephanie Seneff had a very remarkable statement about that infamous "her beside". When defanged, it turns into a beneficial health supplement, she said. Few days ago, my best friends' family member suffered an unexpected injury possibly from the lack of this said beneficial health supplement. Her bone break and resulting surgery reminded me of Seneff's disclosure which I have not seen elsewhere. My two key devices --- and how I oprate them -- are additional reasons my busted knee was restored withiut any Harma or their harmaceuticals, nor surgery. (That apparent medical miracle, with invisible lights and configured magnets, is on a free video.)





Nikken is now a $9B company that 5 you probably never heard of. This was started in a home workshop in the 1970s. Nikken was so successful in Japan alone that they resisted expanding to other countries for years . I purchased Nikken magnets for my mom several times . Until she was murdered by remDems****, she was strong, traveling around the world , and an age where most people weren't mobile anymore. It would be trite to say that Nikken magnets are effective. However, Nikken magnetic insoles cost 10X a no-name. This video also shows how I healed my knees by buying correctly-configured, sufficiently powered , no-name therapeutic magnets for less than $200 instead of much much more on Nikken magnets.