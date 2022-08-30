'If You Can Shape the Message, You Can Shape the World': Let's Call This What It Is — Thought Control

Dr. Pierre Kory: (http://t.me/pierrekoryflcccofficial)"If you look at these innumerable failed policies, there's only one way to understand them. They are literally written by pharmaceutical companies. They can design trials to fail to disprove the use of cheap medicines, and they can make things appear that they don't work."

Dr. Mike Yeadon: (http://t.me/robinmg) "People need to understand that academics have been threatened with losing their position and threatened with getting no further research grants if they speak out against the narrative."

Dr. Robert Malone: (http://rwmalonemd.substack.com/) "There's this pattern that is consistent with a concerted effort to mislead the public by withholding information using modern technology, media, censorship. Really, let's call it what it is: thought control."

Ivermectin: The Truth - tinyurl.com/Ivermectin-Truth

https://rumble.com/v1hvx5p-if-you-can-shape-the-message-you-can-shape-the-world-lets-call-this-what-it.html?mref=3z0st&mrefc=2





