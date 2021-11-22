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World Wide Rally for Freedom & Honolulu March for the Keiki - Presley Longfellow's Speech
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On November 20, 2021, over 200 liberty loving people marched down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki to celebrate freedom and protest medical tyranny, vaccine mandates and segregation. This march is just one of many freedom rallies taking place all over the world on this day in more than 144 cities. Yet, did you hear about this on the mainstream news? A line up of inspirational speakers took to the microphone before the march. This is Presley Longfellow's speech. The speeches of each speaker and the march are all in separate videos.
Maskless Shoppers Enter Walmart. Manager and Security Get Served with an Affidavit.
(Organized by Presley.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8UlVr6wMNiI/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
http://HawaiiStandsUp.org
https://WorldWideDemonstration.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #WeWillAllBeThere #NoVaxPassport
Maskless Shoppers Enter Walmart. Manager and Security Get Served with an Affidavit.
(Organized by Presley.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8UlVr6wMNiI/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
http://HawaiiStandsUp.org
https://WorldWideDemonstration.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #WeWillAllBeThere #NoVaxPassport
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