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HOW TO CONNECT WITH YOUR LOCAL FARMER
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74 views • May 02, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
CEO of Farmmatch.com, Max Kane, has created a more secure food supply system by bridging local farmers with consumers for a direct connection to fresh organic produce, meat, and more, which supports small producers and also provides families with healthier food.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yemo-how-to-connect-with-your-local-farmer.html
CEO of Farmmatch.com, Max Kane, has created a more secure food supply system by bridging local farmers with consumers for a direct connection to fresh organic produce, meat, and more, which supports small producers and also provides families with healthier food.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yemo-how-to-connect-with-your-local-farmer.html
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