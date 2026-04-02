Iranian people continue to demand revenge from their armed forces

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"The people continue to demand revenge from their armed forces. This crowd has gathered for the dignity and power of Iran."
IRIB reports from the ground as crowds fill Revolution Square in Tehran, demanding retaliation as flags wave across the plaza.
Adding: "Every bridge and building will be built back stronger. What will never recover: damage to America's standing." - Iranian FM Araghchi