Maintain a healthy digestive system with lucuma, a nutritious superfruit from South America

Fresh lucumas ripen quickly and are delicate to handle, so transporting them from South America to the U.S. and the rest of the world is a challenge that not many suppliers are willing to undertake. This means it’s best to purchase lucumas in powdered or dried form outside of their native countries.
If you want to try lucuma, look for Groovy Bee Lucuma Powder at the Groovy Bee Store. It’s best to use lucuma powder in juices or smoothies because heating lucuma products will compromise their nutritional value.
Groovy Bee Lucuma Powder from the Groovy Bee Store is clean, lab-verified and certified organic.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.