Maintain a healthy digestive system with lucuma, a nutritious superfruit from South America

Fresh lucumas ripen quickly and are delicate to handle, so transporting them from South America to the U.S. and the rest of the world is a challenge that not many suppliers are willing to undertake. This means it’s best to purchase lucumas in powdered or dried form outside of their native countries.



If you want to try lucuma, look for Groovy Bee Lucuma Powder at the Groovy Bee Store. It’s best to use lucuma powder in juices or smoothies because heating lucuma products will compromise their nutritional value.



Groovy Bee Lucuma Powder from the Groovy Bee Store is clean, lab-verified and certified organic.



Shop at GroovyBee.com