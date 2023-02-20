Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRAZILIAN 28 YRS RECEIVES A EMP RFID AI-DEW BIO-WEAPON HIT - CLOSE UP - NOTICE THE FREQUENCY CRIMPING IN THE CCTV CAMERA JUST LIKE THE COLLAPSED AUSTRALIA OPEN TENNIS GIRL
900 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a day ago |

CRISPER TECHNOLOGY USING PATENTED MS LIQUID RUNNING SYSTEM IMPLEMENTING IONIZED CHEM SKYS AND LOW FREQUENCY MM RADIATION WAVES - THESE WE BELIEVE CAN BE TRIGGERED OR PINGED DIRECTLY TO THE INDIVIDUAL USING BIO RESONANCE AND HUMAN BIO FIELDS USING TARGETED BEAMED RADIATION TO THE NOW INJECTED AND INFECTED TRANS HUMAN OR JABBED COMMUNITY , THIS IS A GREAT CRIME THAT IS IN ACTION AND THAT HAS BEEN COMMITTED HERE , IT CAN BE TRIGGERED BY SATELLITE, PLANE, BALLOON, OR DRONE , AND 5G CELL TOWERS - SO IF YOU HAVE A BLUETOOTH CODE YOU NEED TO SPEAK UP FAST! - THIS IS A EVIL NAZI PLAN AND MUST BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY WORLDWIDE -

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD - PLEASE USE YOUR COMMON SENSE!

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket