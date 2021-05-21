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Woman's Unvaccinated Sister Gets Bell's Palsy And Numb Legs From Vaccine Shedding
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909 views • May 21, 2021
Woman's Unvaccinated Sister Gets Bell's Palsy And Numb Legs From Vaccine Shedding. This woman is a healthcare worker, working with vaccinated elderly. She has considerable exposure to the vaccine shedding over many weeks/ months. She is experiencing side effects of Bell's Palsy and numbing of her legs. She is unvaccinated. Everyone needs to take this shedding seriously. Check out our articles on Covid and the vaccines at https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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