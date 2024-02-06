Teen Dangers

Wireless technology becomes increasingly more mainstream each year, yet according to some, its safety regulation remains outdated. Furthermore, studies on the long-term impacts of exposure to radiofrequencies for infants and babies in the womb are ongoing. Besides hearing damage, what other risks do wireless earbuds pose on human health? How can keeping phones and other devices in pockets impair fertility? Do techniques for reducing exposure exist? Be sure to watch this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD’ for all the details!
