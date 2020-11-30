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THE LAST ALCHEMIST Isolated MIDI Played Via FISHMAN TriplePlay CONNECT MIDI Guitar Controller
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17 views • November 30, 2020
Isolated MIDI track from The Last Alchemist. MIDI recording created from guitar via the Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI guitar controller. Audio and MIDI recorded in Reaper and using Rewire in Reaper to link up with Ableton for the MIDI to trigger synth sounds in Ableton and through Reaper.
Related gear and equipment on Amazon:
Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI Guitar Controller (same as used in this video): https://amzn.to/3fJJwc0
Fishman PRO-TRP-301 Triple Play Wireless Controller: https://amzn.to/3m9PbdD
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
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Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Related gear and equipment on Amazon:
Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI Guitar Controller (same as used in this video): https://amzn.to/3fJJwc0
Fishman PRO-TRP-301 Triple Play Wireless Controller: https://amzn.to/3m9PbdD
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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