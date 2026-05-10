The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress | New SciFi | Cinematic Trailer

A provocative glimpse of the sequel to "Hourglass" - a science fiction novel about Biohacking, seduction, and philosophy.





Xavier has done a deal with the Devil to solve the unsolvable: the Goldbach Conjecture. Addicted to the most dangerous of Smart Drugs and overclocking his cognition with fringe Biohacks, he risks his sanity to outsmart centuries of mathematicians.

Desperate to stop “The Cycle of 12,000 Suns,” he’s drawn - seemingly by destiny - to a luxurious zeppelin where a decadent “Eyes Wide Shut” party ascends above CERN in Switzerland. There in the sky, he will grasp at his divine right to free will as the epically tense, sexy, violent, and philosophical climax of "Hourglass" erupts.





Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

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Music: "Toxic" (Remix) by 2WEI, Suno, BrainFM





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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