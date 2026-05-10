The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress | New SciFi | Cinematic Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A provocative glimpse of the sequel to "Hourglass" - a science fiction novel about Biohacking, seduction, and philosophy.
Xavier has done a deal with the Devil to solve the unsolvable: the Goldbach Conjecture. Addicted to the most dangerous of Smart Drugs and overclocking his cognition with fringe Biohacks, he risks his sanity to outsmart centuries of mathematicians.
Desperate to stop “The Cycle of 12,000 Suns,” he’s drawn - seemingly by destiny - to a luxurious zeppelin where a decadent “Eyes Wide Shut” party ascends above CERN in Switzerland. There in the sky, he will grasp at his divine right to free will as the epically tense, sexy, violent, and philosophical climax of "Hourglass" erupts.
Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/991-hourglass#Order
Music: "Toxic" (Remix) by 2WEI, Suno, BrainFM
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.