PART 2. Dangerous Truth: A Dialogue with Dr. Shimon Yanowitz

Dr. Shimon Yanowitz discusses his ongoing work in the laboratory and his efforts to understand the mechanisms of nanomaterial structures in their observed modes of self-assembly and self-disassembly when exposed to electromagnetic fields. The dialogue includes speculations on why vials appear to include such materials and how these materials might serve, in part, as the weaponry deployed against populations in the interest of curbing reproduction and instigating a transhumanist movement turn toward a “new normal.” Propaganda techniques and the apparent restructuring of societies and economies around the world are also featured.
