Silent fake Christian cowardly traitors condone 70% infiltration of police & military & hospitals

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The Nazi SS Pleiadian fallen angel “fake alien” devils are replacing all the human male police officers with reptilian hybrid Satanist witch police officers. 70% of the Western feminist nations’ police & military & fake COVID19 pandemic biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine emergency room hospital workers are reptilian hybrid Satanist infiltrators. However, the Western feminist nations’ fake harlot Church’s “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle finger up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office, are condoning this in silent fear, because of the fear of assassinations and slaughtered families and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day and ridicule from church donators. They are not the “Bible’s watchmen on the wall,” but they are cowardly traitors to our God and human specie and humanoid species and allies and the earth and the women & children. They hide everything we real Christians share to them in Jesus’ self-sacrificial love in our daily sermons for decades, while we risk our lives and receive horrific persecutions and get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, in order to warn and protect them and their families and the human populace and humanoids and allies and the earth and the 12 million children being tortured & lesbian raped & sacrificed & eaten by these reptilian hybrid Satanist witches every year. This is treachery, and the blood of 6 billion people are on the hands of these fake Christians and fake pastors. The worst ones are those who insult God and try to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing hundreds of thousands of truth that we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are coconspirators with Satan Lucifer, if they are covering up the hundreds of thousands of truth we shared to them, and they are hiding from the human populace and God’s spiritual army the black nobility families’ names and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ names and crimes and plans and activities and methods. The only people who read our real Christians’ daily sermons for decades every single day faithfully and diligently, and immediately act upon them the next day and even seconds later are the reptilian hybrid Satanist witches and ascended master fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer by cooking alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and shooting FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & rooms, and poisoning with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and either slaughtering our families or using their brains to try to kill us real Christians, and cutting off incomes and jobs, and sending demons every day to attack, and sending witchcraft & psychic attacks every day





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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