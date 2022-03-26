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3/25/2022 Miles Guo: Himalaya Coin and Tangping Coin will become the most reliable, secure, convenient, and least-cost digital currency of the world. Both will be the creators of undeprivable personal wealth; Chinese people should have faith that justice will always be served and our strength will speak for itself