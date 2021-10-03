Climate LOCKDOWNS ARE NEXT! - Martial Law & The END Of Human Sovereignty

Climate LOCKDOWNS ARE NEXT! - Martial Law & The END Of Human SovereigntyCLIMATE HOAX, COVID FRAUD – cabal globalists willl do everything to depopulate us and to enslave survivors.Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking push for climate lockdowns worldwide as an artificial energy crisis worsens.For many years, globalists salivated over the notion of climate lockdowns, but now that tyrannical lockdowns have become common place and normalized, the agenda is finally possible and all they need is some bad weather.Earthquakes, hurricanes and tornados are all it takes to bring in climate lockdowns. This means the end of you being able to drive somewhere for a late night snack if you want. Or even drive to work. People will be put on buses and be made dependent to transportation restrictions. Fully jabbed, fully masked, cucked and lead to the slaughter.There has already been martial law declared in Canada allowing the state such abilities.Meanwhile, the supply chain faces imminent controlled breakdown and price fixing is becoming common place as inflation skyrockets.This is why people need to fight for their basic sovereign freedom. People need to fight for their very nature. Their humanity itself.source: